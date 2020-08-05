Dunn (0-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Angels after allowing three runs on three hits and four walks across four innings. He struck out four.

Dunn gave up two homers in the first inning -- a solo shot to Mike Trout and a two-run blast to Albert Pujols -- and that would set the tone for the rest of his outing. He has now given up five earned runs on four hits in seven innings across two starts this season, although three of those hits have left the ballpark. His next start is scheduled for Aug. 10 at Texas.