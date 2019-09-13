Lewis went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to the Reds on Thursday.

Another game, another homer for Lewis, who has now gone deep in the first three games of his big-league career, joining Trevor Story as the only players in MLB history to accomplish the feat. The 24-year-old left no doubt Thursday that his power is legit, crushing a solo shot that travelled 457 feet in the fifth inning. Lewis was Seattle's first-round draft pick in 2016 and posted decent but not spectacular home run totals in the minors, totalling 30 long balls in 287 career games. His power surge upon being called up to the majors should ensure Lewis a regular spot in right field for the remainder of this season and possibly beyond.