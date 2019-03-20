Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Launches another homer
Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a 6-4 Cactus League loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.
Lewis was part of a Mariners squad comprised of minor-leaguers that took on a Cubs lineup replete with regulars. That included starter Yu Darvish, who Lewis laced a leadoff double off of in the fourth. The 23-year-old is slated to open the season at Double-A Arkansas after a strong showing big-league camp this spring.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Dispatched to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Cleared for spring debut•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Backs off swinging as precaution•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: No concerns for injured finger•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Dislocates finger•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Lands invite to MLB spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...