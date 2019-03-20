Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a 6-4 Cactus League loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Lewis was part of a Mariners squad comprised of minor-leaguers that took on a Cubs lineup replete with regulars. That included starter Yu Darvish, who Lewis laced a leadoff double off of in the fourth. The 23-year-old is slated to open the season at Double-A Arkansas after a strong showing big-league camp this spring.