Liberato was promoted to Double-A Arkansas on Thursday, Travelers play-by-play announcer Steven Davis reports.

The 23-year-old was enjoying a solid season at High-A Modesto, slashing .283/.360/.440 with seven home runs and 29 RBI over 192 plate appearances across 44 games. Liberato's professional career dates back to 2014, and his stint with the Travelers will mark his second exposure to Double-A ball. The outfielder also logged three games with the Jackson Generals, a Mariners affiliate until three seasons ago, back in 2015.

