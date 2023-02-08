The Padres announced Wednesday that Liberato has been invited to big-league spring training.
Liberato was designated for assignment in November and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso after clearing waivers. The 27-year-old played well for Triple-A El Paso in 2022, supplying an .895 OPS over 390 plate appearances. He received the chance to make his big-league debut for the Padres in September, but now that he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, Liberato will most likely be set to return to El Paso to begin the 2023 campaign.