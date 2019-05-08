Smith, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Reno on Tuesday, is now hitting .474 (9-for-19) over his first four games with the Rainiers.

Smith was sent down to the farm to essentially fix his swing, and the numbers indicate he's wasted no time getting down to that task. The 26-year-old has multiple hits in each contest with Tacoma thus far, a stark contrast to the struggles he endured at the big-league level to open the season. If Smith continues churning out a similar caliber of production in coming days, his return to the Mariners should unfold in the relatively near future.