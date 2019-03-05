Smith (elbow) is unavailable for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith had been scheduled to ramp up his baseball activities Monday after an abbreviated shutdown period, so the Mariners presumably want to see him take some swings in batting practices, play catch and field his position before returning him to the spring lineup. The speedster still appears on track to get back to full health ahead of the regular season and could be viewed as a candidate for the leadoff gig.

More News
Our Latest Stories