Leake (3-6) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks across 6.2 innings while taking the loss against the Athletics on Sunday.

Leake was hurt by the long ball in the early stages, allowing a two-run home run to Matt Chapman in the first inning and a solo shot to Josh Phegley in the second. He settled down nicely until the home team pieced together a two-run rally to chase him from the game with two outs in the seventh. Leake has been roughed up for12 earned runs in 11.2 innings over his last two starts, raising his ERA to 4.93 ahead of Friday's probable start against the Angels.