Diamondbacks' Mike Leake: Another game on tap
Leake (wrist) will throw an intrasquad game Tuesday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
This will be the second game thrown by Leake, who is working his way back from a fractured left (non-throwing) wrist. He is scheduled to throw five innings from behind a screen after throwing four innings during a simulated game under identical circumstances Thursday. "We're excited about that," manager Torey Lovullo said, "knowing he's keeping his arm in shape and getting his baseball mind around what his process is all about. He's in a good spot." The manager was not ready to say that Leake will pitch in a Cactus League game after Tuesday's game.
