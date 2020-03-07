Play

Leake (wrist) threw 68 pitches over four innings of a simulated game Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Leake struck out five batters in a highly controlled situation, in which he threw from a behind a screen while still sporting a cast on his left (non-throwing) wrist. He's thrown bullpen sessions, but the Diamondbacks wanted to glean more in an environment with batters.

