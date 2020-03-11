Play

Leake (wrist) threw five innings in a "B" game Tuesday, Richard Morin and Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic report.

Leake, who is dealing with a fractured left (non-throwing) wrist, threw for the second time against live batters. It was under similar circumstances -- he threw from behind a screen and is not taking return throws from the catcher. Leake expects to be far enough along next week that he'll be table to take throws but is more worried about holding a bat. The mobility needed to manipulate a bat through a swing might be impacted. The right-hander still holds out hope of being on the Opening Day roster.

