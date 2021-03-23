Leake remains a free agent and doesn't plan on pitching to open the 2021 season, Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 33-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign and became a free agent in October when the Diamondbacks declined his option for 2021, and he apparently has no plans to sign early on this season. Leake reportedly turned down multiple offers, though it's unclear which teams were interested. The right-hander had a 4.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 127:27 K:BB over 197 innings between Arizona and Seattle during 2019, and he shouldn't have a problem latching on somewhere if/when he decides to retake the mound.