Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Wright for assignment Sunday.

Wright has been shelled between stops at Baltimore and Seattle this season, surrendering 25 earned runs on 38 hits and 11 walks in 24.1 innings. Unless another team scoops him up off waivers, Wright will report to Triple-A Tacoma and work in a relief role.

More News
Our Latest Stories