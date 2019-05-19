Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Removed from 40-man roster
The Mariners designated Wright for assignment Sunday.
Wright has been shelled between stops at Baltimore and Seattle this season, surrendering 25 earned runs on 38 hits and 11 walks in 24.1 innings. Unless another team scoops him up off waivers, Wright will report to Triple-A Tacoma and work in a relief role.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Rough Mariners tenure thus far•
-
Mariners' Mike Wright Jr.: Shipped to Seattle•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Earns first save•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Making case for rotation spot•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Getting stretched out as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...