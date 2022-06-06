Wright signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Wright linked up with the White Sox shortly after the Dodgers released him from his minor-league deal last week. The 32-year-old right-hander submitted a 4.46 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 34.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to being cut loose by Los Angeles.

