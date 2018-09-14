Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts 36th homer

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Cruz took Noe Ramirez deep in the fourth inning to record his 36th home run of the season. He is pacing toward his fourth 40-homer campaign in the past five seasons, an impressive feat for the 38-year-old.

