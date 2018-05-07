Healy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Healy provided the only bright spot for the Mariners on the afternoon when he took a Shohei Ohtani offering 386 feet to left field in the seventh with Mitch Haniger aboard. The 26-year-old infielder has hit safely in eight of the 10 games he's played since coming off the disabled list, a stretch during which he's slugged all five of his home runs and driven in 11 of his 15 runs on the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories