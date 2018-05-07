Mariners' Ryon Healy: Goes deep in Sunday's loss
Healy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
Healy provided the only bright spot for the Mariners on the afternoon when he took a Shohei Ohtani offering 386 feet to left field in the seventh with Mitch Haniger aboard. The 26-year-old infielder has hit safely in eight of the 10 games he's played since coming off the disabled list, a stretch during which he's slugged all five of his home runs and driven in 11 of his 15 runs on the season.
