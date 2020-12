Kealy signed a contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO on Saturday, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Healy spent 2020 with the Brewers but was at the alternate training site for most of the season, appearing in four games and going 1-for-7. The 28-year-old has a career .261/.298/.450 slash line with 69 home runs in 405 games over five big-league seasons.