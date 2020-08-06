site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Ryon Healy: Sent to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Healy was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Thursday.
He had played sparingly thus far, going 1-for-6 with two strikeouts and zero walks. Healy will continue to serve as corner infield depth over the rest of the season.
