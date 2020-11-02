site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ryon-healy-heads-to-open-market | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Ryon Healy: Heads to open market
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 2, 2020
at
9:43 am ET 1 min read
Healy elected free agency Monday.
Healy will look for work with another organization this winter after he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A San Antonio upon clearing waivers a few days ago. The corner infielder appeared in four games with Milwaukee in 2020, logging seven at-bats.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
06/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read