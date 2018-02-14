Healy is dealing with a hand injury and is undergoing tests to determine the extent of the problem, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

This isn't what you want to hear at the very beginning of spring camp. Healy was traded to the Mariners in November after slashing .282/.313/.475 with 38 homers in 221 games with the A's over the past two seasons. He is in line to serve as the regular first baseman for the Mariners in 2018, but if this hand issue turns out to be serious, it would open the door for Mike Ford, Daniel Vogelbach and perhaps Ben Gamel to carve out time at the position.