LeBlanc will work as a traditional starter Saturday against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

LeBlanc has been following an opener of late, but will start the first inning in this contest. This means different things in different fantasy formats, but in most leagues it's a bad thing, as he is less likely to go deep enough to qualify for a win, and is more likely to face the Angels' best hitters three times instead of twice.

