Puk (illness) will start Thursday against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Puk's start had to be pushed back a couple times because he was under the weather, but he's feeling better and played catch at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday. The left-hander has really struggled in his first three outings this season, putting up a 5.91 ERA and 8:14 K:BB over 10.2 innings of work.