Puk (0-4) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out four.

It was another short outing for Puk on Friday as Chicago scored three runs over the first two innings before putting up a four spot in the third. Puk's now dropped his first four starts of the year while failing to pitch more than 4.2 innings. The left-hander sports an ugly 9.22 ERA with a 2.63 WHIP while issuing a league-high 17 walks across 13.2 innings. With Braxton Garrett (shoulder) inching closer to a return, the Marlins could elect to move Puk back to the bullpen, where he had considerably more success last season.