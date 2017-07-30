Marlins' Adam Conley: Fans seven Reds in win

Conley (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through 7.2 innings during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Through three starts since being recalled from the minors, Conley has allowed just four runs and struck out 15 batters over 20.2 innings. The lefty has everything it takes to be a go-to fantasy asset, and while it's probably to early to bank on him as a universal option, he's worth a look for clubs in need of pitching help. Conley lines up to face the Braves at SunTrust Park in his next start.