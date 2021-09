Conley was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

It's unclear whether Conley has tested positive for the virus himself or if he's merely been taken off the roster as a precaution. If it's the former, his regular season is over, but he could still return later in the week if it's the latter. Andrew Kittredge (neck) returned from the injured list to take his spot in the bullpen.