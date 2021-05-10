Conley recently agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rays, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
After electing free agency following the 2020 season, Conley agreed to a deal with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball over the winter. Rather than heading overseas, however, Conley eventually opted out of his deal with the Golden Eagles due to concerns about the country's worsening coronavirus situation, according to Jim Allen of JBallAllen.com reports. Conley will instead continue his career in North America, with the 30-year-old expected to report to Triple-A Durham once he gets fully ramped up at the Rays' extended spring training site.