The Marlins designated Eibner for assignment Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Miami is removing Eibner from its 40-man roster for the second time this season. The transaction clears a spot on the active roster for reliever Stephen Tarpley (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Eibner has made three appearances for the Marlins this season, giving up seven runs (five earned) in 3.1 innings.
