Marlins' Brett Eibner: Outrighted to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eibner was outrighted to Miami's alternate training site Thursday.
He was designated for assignment last week but will remain in the organization. Eibner gave up three runs while walking four in 1.1 innings before getting cast off the 40-man roster.
