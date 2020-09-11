Eibner was not added to the Marlins' 40-man roster and remains at the alternate training site, jordan reports.
The 31-year-old reportedly had his contract selected by Miami on Thursday, but the team apparently opted to go in a different direction. Eibner appeared in two games for the Marlins in August and allowed three runs on two hits with one strikeout and four walks over 1.1 innings.
