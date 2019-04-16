Wallach went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

The catcher took Yu Darvish deep in the fourth inning for his first homer of the year. Jorge Alfaro (chest) is banged up at the moment, so Wallach could see consistent at-bats in the short term. He's taken advantage of his opportunities so far, slashing .333/.462/.524 in eight games, but the 27-year-old's .619 career OPS indicates the bottom could drop out of his numbers in a hurry.