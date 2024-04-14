Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bethancourt will head to the bench for the series finale as he remains part of a wholly unproductive timeshare behind the plate with Nick Fortes, who gets the starting nod Sunday. Neither backstop has cemented himself as the clear top option in Miami, as Bethancourt has reached base in just one of his first 23 plate appearances of the season, while Fortes has mustered a .266 OPS in 24 plate appearances.