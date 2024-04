The Marlins placed Bethancourt (illness) on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to April 14, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Bethancourt missed Sunday's game against Atlanta due to illness, and it appears serious enough for the 32-year-old to miss extended time. In a corresponding move, the Marlins selected Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday. Pereda will serve as the backup catcher to Nick Fortes while Bethancourt recovers from his illness.