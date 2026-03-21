The Cubs informed Bethancourt that he did not make the major-league roster out of camp, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bethancourt joined the Cubs back in December on a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training. With Chicago keeping all of Carson Kelly, Miguel Amaya and Moises Ballesteros on its Opening Day roster, there simply was no room for Bethancourt. The veteran catcher instead will likely head to Triple-A Iowa, where he'll give the team organizational depth.