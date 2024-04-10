Bethancourt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bethancourt and Nick Fortes have both alternated turns at catcher over the last six games, with both logging three starts apiece. For the season, Bethancourt owns an .050 OPS to Fortes' .229, so neither backstop is doing much to separate himself from the other in the competition for reps behind the plate.