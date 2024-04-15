Bethancourt (illness) will not be at LoanDepot Park for Monday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bethancourt was unavailable Sunday and was told to stay home Monday as he continues to battle an illness. He's day-to-day. Nick Fortes is the only other catcher on the Marlins' active roster and he will be behind the plate Monday.
