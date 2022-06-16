Castano didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing five hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Making his first big-league start of the season and first appearance for Miami in nearly a month, the southpaw baffled the Phillies over 105 pitches (72 strikes) and was in line for the win until Tanner Scott melted down in the ninth inning. Castano almost certainly earned another turn in the rotation with this performance, but his 4.82 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 28 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville this season are warning signs his success may not last long.