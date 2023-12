Castano signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Castano can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives. The left-hander has posted a 4.47 ERA and 49:31 K:BB over 88.2 innings covering parts of four seasons with the Marlins. He'll now try his luck overseas.