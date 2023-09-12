Castano was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Castano surrendered five earned runs over two innings of relief in the Marlins' blowout loss to the Brewers on Monday. Josh Simpson will fill the vacant spot in Miami's bullpen.
