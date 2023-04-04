site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Contract selected
RotoWire Staff
The Marlins selected Castano's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Castano will jump in the Miami bullpen beginning with Tuesday's game against the Twins. He posted a 4.04 ERA and 20:9 K:BB over 35.2 major-league innings in 2022.
