Smeltzer was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Smeltzer had his contract selected by Miami on Thursday and delivered three scoreless frames in two appearances, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster. The left-hander has a 5.79 ERA across 18.2 innings overall this year.
