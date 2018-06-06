Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Shifting to bullpen role
Hernandez is expected to pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Trevor Williams will be summoned from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday to take Hernandez's place in the rotation. The 23-year-old allowed five runs on five hits (three homers) in just three innings in his most recent start, raising his ERA from 2.50 to 4.29 in the process. The Rule 5 pick will now revert back to the long-relief role he initially served in before joining the starting rotation in mid-May.
