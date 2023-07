The Mets placed Hernandez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right pectoral strain, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez was just recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday and did not make an appearance with the Mets before being diagnosed with this pectoral strain. He battled shoulder trouble throughout the first half of the season and has logged only 9.1 total innings this year, all in the minors.