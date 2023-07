The Mets recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

New York already has a full 26-man active roster, so the team will need to make a corresponding transaction ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees to facilitate the addition of Hernandez. The 28-year-old right-hander will likely settle into a low-leverage role out of the Mets bullpen after turning in a 2.89 ERA and 1.39 WHIP while striking out 12 over 9.1 innings at Triple-A.