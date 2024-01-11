Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez was limited to just 9.1 innings in the minors in 2023 due to a pectoral injury, but it appears he's recovered from that issue. The 28-year-old right-hander holds a 5.04 ERA and 277:94 K:BB over 287.2 innings covering parts of five seasons at the major-league level. Hernandez seems likely to begin 2024 in Triple-A Oklahoma City's rotation.