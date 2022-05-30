Hernandez (2-5) allowed four runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out three and taking a loss against Atlanta on Sunday.

Hernandez coughed up three solo homers in the loss, including a pair from Marcell Ozuna. He made a scoreless appearance out of the bullpen against the Rays on May 25 but he's now lost four straight starts. His ERA bumped up to 5.77 with a 40:13 K:BB through 43.2 frames. Hernandez is currently lined up to face the Giants at home next week.