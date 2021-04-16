Hernandez (biceps) has been able to throw from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez failed to complete the third inning of his first start of the year before being forced to exit with biceps tendon inflammation. He remains without a clear timeline for his return, but the fact that he's begun throwing in some capacity represents a step in the right direction.
