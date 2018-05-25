Diaz (concussion) was reinstated from the minor-league disabled list Friday.

Diaz was hit in the helmet by a fastball May 16 and was subsequently placed on the DL with a concussion, but thankfully only needed a little more than a week to recuperate. The 21-year-old has a .194/.325/.336 slash line in 37 games for Double-A Jacksonville this season.

