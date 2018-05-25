Marlins' Isan Diaz: Returns from disabled list
Diaz (concussion) was reinstated from the minor-league disabled list Friday.
Diaz was hit in the helmet by a fastball May 16 and was subsequently placed on the DL with a concussion, but thankfully only needed a little more than a week to recuperate. The 21-year-old has a .194/.325/.336 slash line in 37 games for Double-A Jacksonville this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Lands on minor-league shelf•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Exits Wednesday's game following HBP•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Four hits at Double-A on Thursday•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Starting at second base Thursday•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Leaves game after collision•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Receives spring training invitation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...