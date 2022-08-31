The Marlins designated Fishman for assignment Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Fishman will be removed from the Marlins' 40-man roster for the second time this month with Miami needing to open up a spot for lefty Trevor Rogers (back), who was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Rays. During his latest stint in the big leagues, Fishman appeared in one game out of the bullpen, logging a scoreless inning in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay.