Davis was diagnosed with a right knee contusion after leaving Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

That's just the initial diagnosis, however, and there should be more clarity on the full scope of the injury once Davis undergoes further testing. X-rays are planned and he might also be sent for an MRI. Davis banged his knee hard into the outfield turf Tuesday afternoon in Miami while trying to make a diving catch on a Tommy Edman line drive. He had to be carted off the field.