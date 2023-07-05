Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right knee sprain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Davis had been set to undergo an MRI, and given the sprain diagnosis that test evidently revealed some damage. It's unclear at this point as to the severity. Garrett Hampson is taking Davis' spot on the roster and Dane Myers is in center field Wednesday.
